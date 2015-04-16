Millard School District is excited to announce that several administrators will be working in new schools with new assignments for the coming school year. These new assignments will include Mr. Dennis Alldredge at Fillmore Middle School, Mr. Dean Fowles at the Delta Technical Center, Mr. George Richardson at Millard High School, and Mrs. Teresa Thompson at Delta High School.

Each of these trusted and extremely capable educators has proven them self as a successful educator in previous assignments and is now being asked to bring a new perspective and a new energy to their new challenge.

Mr. Dennis Alldredge has been the principal of Millard High School for the past twenty-one years. Though he was a Dixie Flyer in his youth, Mr. Alldredge has been a true Millard Eagle. He has served in this demanding post longer than any principal in the history of the school. He has been a great advocate for youth and is dedicated to seeing them succeed. He will take that dedication with him as he embraces a new opportunity with the wonderful students, parents, and faculty at Fillmore Middle School. We are confident that Mr. Alldredge will bring much to this new setting that will add to the lives of our young people.

Mr. Dean Fowles has been the principal at Delta High School for the past ten years. A graduate of Delta High, Mr. Fowles has spent his entire career at Delta High with the exception of one year spent at Millard High as a young teacher. Mr. Fowles has been known for his high expectations of students and staff and his commitment to solid standards of behavior and deportment. He takes that commitment to excellence with him as he moves to the exceptional facility that his father, Mr. Jack Fowles, was instrumental in bringing to our district. We are confident that he will assist our Technical Programs in not only maintaining excellence, but reaching new levels of achievement.

Mr. George Richardson has been the Principal of Fillmore Middle School for the past six years. His commitment to the success of his students and teachers has guided Fillmore Middle to the highest levels of achievement and student growth. He will share that commitment with his former students and colleagues at Millard High School where he previously worked as the school counselor. Mr. Richardson will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to this new role where he will look to see Millard High continue to lead the way for motivated students to be the best people they can.

Mrs. Teresa Thompson returns to Delta High School where she served several years as an assistant-principal to Mr. Dave Noah and Mr. Dean Fowles. Her most recent assignment has been principal of the Delta Technical Center and director of Career and Technical Education for the district. Mrs. Thompson has been instrumental in forging an important and valuable relationship with Snow College and our local industries while working to provide training for our young people that will lead them into challenging and rewarding careers. Her energy, innovation, and dedication will be great assets to Delta High School as she leads them down the road to excellence.

Each of these administrators will complete the current school year in their assignments before moving to the new positions for the 2015-16 school year.