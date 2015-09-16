19th annual Old Capitol Arts Festival circulated creativity in Fillmore

Fillmore’s Territorial Statehouse Park was packed with a large amount of foot traffic for the 19th annual Old Capital Arts and Living History Festival, which took place Wednesday through Saturday of last week. Crowds of people from all across Utah came out to take in shows, demonstrations, exhibits and food sampling that could not be experienced just anywhere in Millard County. “We had a lot of people come this year and our booths and concession stands all did well,” said festival co-chair Abe Johnson. “We talked to people who came from Nevada and places all across Utah, including Sanpete County, Sevier County, Moab and Ogden. A lot of individuals and families who were originally from here also came back for the festival.” Several exhibits and unique curiosities caused people to stop and stare. For example, the living history and pioneer demonstrations showed off how people lived their daily lives long ago. Attendees witnessed people dressed in pioneer attire spinning, weaving, working with wood, baking, displaying antiques and working an old time photo display. An authentic blacksmith and wheelwright also gave people a realistic look into the past. Another big highlight was the Utah Territory Gun Show, which had a gun display showing the evolution of fi rearms ranging from the Civil War to World War II. Included as part of the show was the Gatling Gun Shoot, where folks were able to shoot an original Gatlin Gun at the Fillmore Shooting Range. Pioneer games and entertainment for children included Lincoln Log cabin building, walking on stilts, hoop throwing, the amusing Willie the Clown and much more. Those wanting a fun trip through town hitched rides on authentic horsedrawn wagons and stagecoaches. Bands, duos, dancers, singers, songwriters, poets, balladeers and other music artists provided continuous entertainment for crowds at the festival. The Bar ‘D’ Wranglers band returned this year, telling stories with renditions of old favorites and memorable ballads for the audience. “The Bar ‘D’ Wranglers from Durango, Colo. put on a great show again this year,” Johnson said. “The Native American dancers and hoop dancers were also great and we’d like to get them again next year. New performers this year included Rio Bravo and Foreign Figures.” Other musical artists came from a wide variety of genres, including Latino salsa, mellow folk or country and hard rock. Artists included Los Hermanos de los Andes, Falconer, Clive Romney and Willingly, Bella Musica Mexicana, Doug and Ian Jenkins, the Lonesome Oak String Band, Terminus, Kirk and Jayleen, Pistol Rock, TFF Acoustic, the Blue Notes, Acoustic Echo, Nora Healy, Silversage and Healy’s Honky Tonk. Festival attendees showed off their own singing and dancing skills during the open mic sessions and closing pioneer dance. Folks enjoyed hearing about old west lore and other tales from the storytelling, western music and cowboy poetry performances. Art lovers visited various artist booths at the festival, which included original artwork, prints and fi ne crafts for sale. Adults and children who entered into the festival’s 12th annual Judged Art Show were presented with ribbon awards and cash prizes for their top pieces. For the winning artists, Courtney Lunt garnered Best of Show in the professional category (for “Refi ner’s Fire,” an oil painting of a blacksmith); Donna Dyer won Best of Show in the amateur category (for her photo of a duck titled “Green Wing Teal”); and Emery Hare received Best of Show in the K-12 category (for her photo titled “First Winter”). Lunt had also won Best of Show in the professional category last year. Check out millardccp.com for more pictures.